The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,214 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Leidos worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.41. 3,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

