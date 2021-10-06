The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Textron worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 86.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Textron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Textron by 302.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TXT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. 15,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

