The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MRCH traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 536 ($7.00). 192,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,765. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 330.50 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 555 ($7.25). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 530.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 520.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £668.55 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

