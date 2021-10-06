The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON MRCH traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 536 ($7.00). 192,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,765. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 330.50 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 555 ($7.25). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 530.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 520.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £668.55 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.
About The Merchants Trust
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.