The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Announces GBX 1.90 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of The North American Income Trust stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 282 ($3.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,709. The North American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 291.68 ($3.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.61. The stock has a market cap of £397.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.
About The North American Income Trust
