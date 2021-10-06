The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Announces GBX 1.90 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of The North American Income Trust stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 282 ($3.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,709. The North American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 291.68 ($3.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.61. The stock has a market cap of £397.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

