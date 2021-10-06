The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.99. 63,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.59. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

