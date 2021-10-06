The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982. The Weir Group has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEGRY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.