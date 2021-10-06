The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,033 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE WU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

