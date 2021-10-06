Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 223,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THTX. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theratechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $334.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Theratechnologies by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,777 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 204,894 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 117,762 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.