TheStreet Upgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,889. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 448,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.