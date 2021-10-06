Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 4,532 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.79. 3,372,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

