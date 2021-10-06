Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $89.65 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

