Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,472 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. 37,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,481. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

