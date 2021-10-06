Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,793,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.01. 46,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

