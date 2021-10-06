Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.