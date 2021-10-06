Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,311 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.