Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.42.

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $298.21. 421,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,521. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average of $286.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,214 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

