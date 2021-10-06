Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. 55I LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Caterpillar by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Caterpillar by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 96,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

CAT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.86. 3,777,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

