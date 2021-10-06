Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,751,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,389,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $528,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 217,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

