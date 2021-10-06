Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after buying an additional 246,462 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 75,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPEM stock remained flat at $$57.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,158. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $61.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.