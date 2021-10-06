Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,664,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 54,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,637,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,447,000 after purchasing an additional 176,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. 25,262,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. The company has a market cap of $256.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

