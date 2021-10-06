Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in September

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 290,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,802.0 days.

Shares of Toshiba stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

