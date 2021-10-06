Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) versus On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Critical Contrast

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 7.72% 7.32% 5.18% On Track Innovations -90.42% -159.34% -35.63%

This is a summary of current ratings for Tower Semiconductor and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 33.97%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and On Track Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.40 $82.30 million $0.78 36.53 On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.97 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats On Track Innovations on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

