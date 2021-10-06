Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,833 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 808% compared to the typical volume of 312 call options.

OTMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTMO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,100. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

