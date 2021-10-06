Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

TRATF stock remained flat at $$26.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 804. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40. Traton has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

