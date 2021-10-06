Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 7,713 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $9,768,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.62. 10,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,562. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.89 and a 200-day moving average of $277.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

