Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.79 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 322.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,785 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 111.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 115,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. 66,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

