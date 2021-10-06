Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 198,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAN. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,615,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Canaan by 38.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,037,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after acquiring an additional 563,993 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $35,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canaan by 63,705.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 124,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 4.42. Canaan Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.