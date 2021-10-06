Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 10,962 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after buying an additional 142,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after buying an additional 530,118 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,802,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $471,152,000 after buying an additional 397,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after buying an additional 1,119,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.10. 60,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

