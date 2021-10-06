TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,181. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $296,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.