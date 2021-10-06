Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $876.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report sales of $876.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $862.50 million and the highest is $895.74 million. Trimble reported sales of $792.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,526. Trimble has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.