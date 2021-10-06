Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.49 (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TIGT stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock had a trading volume of 675,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,512. The firm has a market cap of £239.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.02. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.59 ($1.04).
Troy Income & Growth Trust Company Profile
