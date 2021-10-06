Trupanion Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,263% compared to the average daily volume of 367 put options.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,107. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $31,131,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Trupanion by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

