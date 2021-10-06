TSP Capital Management Group LLC Buys 22,400 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Calithera Biosciences worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 415,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,948. The firm has a market cap of $146.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

