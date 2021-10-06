TSP Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Novavax makes up approximately 1.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $414,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 33.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 20.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Novavax stock traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.89. 4,904,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,627 shares of company stock worth $34,359,329. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

