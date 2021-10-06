TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. accounts for about 3.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.44% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 797,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 0.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

