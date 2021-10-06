TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 5.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 43.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,226,000 after buying an additional 200,838 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.25. 622,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,258 shares of company stock worth $12,499,624 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

