TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $38,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.07. 2,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.48. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,145,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

