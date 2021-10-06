Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Invests $14.67 Million in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 529,132 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,668,000. Levi Strauss & Co. accounts for approximately 4.9% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,013 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,599 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,897. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.