Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Invests $75,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. 86,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.