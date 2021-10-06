Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Church & Dwight accounts for 0.3% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 47,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,689. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

