Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $45,328,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $42,608,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $40,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

NVAX traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.46. The stock had a trading volume of 166,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,436. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day moving average of $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,627 shares of company stock valued at $34,359,329. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

