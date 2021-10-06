Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,600 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Flowserve makes up 2.9% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Flowserve worth $67,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $37,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 286.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 34.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after purchasing an additional 358,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 594.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 391,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 334,768 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,910. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.