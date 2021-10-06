Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of TWIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the first quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

