Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “
Shares of TWIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the first quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
