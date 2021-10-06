U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 686,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. 5,035,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.