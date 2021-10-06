U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ GROW traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 202.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of U.S. Global Investors worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

