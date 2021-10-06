Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.11.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.72. The company had a trading volume of 78,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $218.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

