Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.26.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.11. The company had a trading volume of 86,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,663. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average is $218.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

