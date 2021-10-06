Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $164.20

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $164.20 and last traded at $164.48, with a volume of 5664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.33.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.