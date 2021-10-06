Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 6.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 135,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,144,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $664.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 757,729 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

