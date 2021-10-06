US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 191.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 17,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

